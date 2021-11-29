“The Holiday Experience” opens this week, offers a large indoor interactive light display

Christmas blurred background made with decorated fir tree. Illuminating and celebrating of a New Year concept. Copy space.

VESTAL, NY – The former AC Moore store is getting creative once again with a brand new holiday light display.

The Holiday Experience will open this Thursday in the retailer’s former spot in the Townsquare Mall.

The store will be filled with interactive light displayed, some of which can be controlled through body movement.

The totally indoors exhibit allows visitors to stay warm while enjoying holiday magic.

Visitors should allow about an hour to explore everything, and should have a charged phone or camera for plenty of photo oppurtunities.

The cost is $10 for an adult and $5 for a child under 17 and the hours are 5 to 9.

The Holiday Experience operates Thursdays through Sundays in December, excluding Christmas Eve and Day.

Opening night is already sold out, so get your tickets now.