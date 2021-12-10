BINGHAMTON, NY – Instead of experiencing a light show in your car this holiday season, go inside and interact with the lights yourself.

For the 1st time ever, The Holiday Experience light show is up and running.

Located where the old A.C. Moore used to be in the Town Square plaza, families can come interact with 12 different displays.

You can change the colors inside a gingerbread house, play Tic Tac Toe against the Grinch, take a selfie in front of light up angel wings, and more.

Chief Creative Elf Matt White, says this has been in the works for a year now.

“Something that Broome County can say this is our thing that no one else has. Hopefully it will become a tourist attraction for this time of year that others would come from other counties and other states to see,” says White.

The Holiday Experience is open from every Thursday to Sunday until Christmas.

Doors open at 5 and last admission is at 9.

Kids are 5 dollars and anyone over 17 is $10.

For more information visit ExperiencetheHolidays.com.