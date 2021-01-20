The Hearth at Castle Gardens honors victims of COVID-19

BINGHAMTON, NY – Last night, a local assisted living facility joined in with the rest of the country to honor those who lost their lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hearth at Castle Gardens in Vestal participated in a national virtual memorial held by the Presidential Inauguration Committee.

An illuminated tribute on the side of the Hearth building honored those who passed from the virus, including resident Rose D’Angelo.

D’Angelo moved in January of 2018, and passed on November 28th of last year after a week-long battle with COVID.

Executive Director Pamela Stento says this past year has been extremely difficult for staff and residents, and that losing Rose felt like losing a member of their own family.

“It’s a family. We all feel it when someone is sick or dies. And it hurts. We just, we really want to make sure that everybody understands that Rose was not just a number to us. She was not just another statistic with COVID. She was part of our family, and she is deeply missed. We loved her very much,” says Stento.

This tribute was a part of a national effort, timed at 5:30 with the lighting of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting pool, and the ringing of bells in churches and towns across the country.