“The Guys” at KNOW Theater

BINGHAMTON, NY – The KNOW Theatre is preparing to stage its first production in front of a live in-person audience in 18 months.

And the play was chosen to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

“The Guys” by Anne Nelson is based on a true story about a New York City fire captain who reached out to an editor for assistance in writing eulogies for 8 of his fallen comrades.

This is the third time KNOW has produced “The Guys,” presenting it in 2006 and then again in 2011 for the 10th anniversary.

Jennifer Corby plays the editor Joan and KNOW Artistic Director Tim Gleason portrays Captain Nick.

“It takes you through the guilt that the Captain carries with him for not having been on that shift that day and the loss of these men. Firemen are a family. So, it looks inside the firehouse and you learn a lot of things about how they are just a big band of brothers,” says Gleason.

“The Guys” opens this Friday and runs through September 26th.

Showtimes are 8 P-M on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 o’clock on Sundays.

There will also be a pay-what-you-can night next Thursday.

Nelson, who based the play on her own personal experiences following September 11th, will attend the performances on September 17th and 18th and will hold talkbacks after the shows.

There will also be a talkback with retired Binghamton firefighter Jerry Marinich after this Sunday’s performance.

Marinich was in New York City doing training on September 11th and spent several days at Ground Zero.

For tickets, go to KNOWTheatre.org.