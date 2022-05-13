BINGHAMTON, NY – A new restaurant and bar is opening in downtown Binghamton promising upscale food at affordable prices.

The Grove is planning a soft opening next Wednesday followed by a grand opening on Thursday.



Owner Hamza Khan of Johnson City tells NewsChannel 34 that the Grove will offer traditional American fare such as burgers, wings, sandwiches and salads with specialty dinner items such as lamb chops, stuffed chicken breast and grilled salmon.

And it will specialize in fajitas and sizzles.



There’s also a full bar.



Khan says The Grove has applied for outdoor seating.



For the first couple weeks, it will be open from 4 until bar closing time.



Then the plan is to open each day for lunch at 11 a.m. closing at 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.