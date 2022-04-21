BINGHAMTON, NY – A cavalcade of classic cars will be driving through the heart of Binghamton this Summer as part of a cross-country road rally.

The Great Race will make its second overnight stop in Binghamton on Father’s Day, June 19th, as more than 150 vintage cars make their way from Warwick, Rhode Island to Fargo, North Dakota.

The vehicles are from the early 1900’s up through the early ’70s.

The race last stopped in Binghamton in 2011 when as many as 20 thousand people showed up to welcome them to the Parlor City.

Co-Chair of the Binghamton event Robin Alpaugh says it’s a great opportunity for families to welcome the competitors as they cross that day’s finish line along Court Street.

“These cars come through every couple of minutes and there’s people cheering them on. We have Rotary greeters that are going to greet the cars. We’ve got Visit Binghamton goodie bags for them to remember Binghamton. We were voted Best City the last time we hosted and that’s my goal to do that again this year,” he says.

Alpaugh and his co-chair John Sassani are planning a Cruise-In for local classic cars to coincide with the Great Race arrival.

Hosted by Triple Cities Street Rods, it begins at 3 P-M on June 19th and will feature live music from Piano Man Rick Pedro and 5th Gear Overdrive.

There will also be food trucks on hand.

Great Race competitors begin arriving at 4:35 and will be on display downtown until 7:30.

For more information about the race, go to http://GreatRace.com.