The Goodwill Theatre’s Firehouse Stage puts up their outdoor tent

JOHNSON CITY, NY – The Goodwill Theatre’s Firehouse Stage is one step closer to restarting the arts with the erection of its outdoor performance tent.

Following a successful fundraising campaign, Goodwill purchased the 40 by 90 foot theater tent from Eureka and a crew from Taylor Rental put it up on Friday.

Goodwill raised $20,000 through an online public fundraising effort which was matched by 15 thousand dollars from M and T Bank.

Donations from IBM and Matco Electric also helped to fund paving of the tent area and parking lot, security fencing and necessary equipment.

The performances begin this weekend.

“Our first show is Friday night, The Uptown Girls. They are doing the music of Christina Aguilera, of Adele, of Elton John, you name it. It’s the pop music, it’s 3 dynamo girls. And I think everybody in the Southern Tier is ready to sing and hear live music,” says CEO Naima Kradjian.

Showtimes for the Uptown Girls are 6:30 and 8:30.

Tickets are $20.

There are also a limited number of tickets available for the Ladies of Laughter comedy show Saturday evening at 5 and 8.

Food and Fire Barbecue will operate a separate concessions tent with snack boxes, soft drinks and alcoholic beverages for sale.

To order tickets, pre-order snack boxes or information on the entire summer season, go to FirehouseStage.org.