The Goldsmith in the Kilmer Building set to close

BINGHAMTON – A retailer of fine, custom jewelry that’s become a destination in downtown Binghamton has decided it’s time to put down the pliers and the soldering gun and retire.

After 41 years in business, owner Gina Mowry-McHugh has decided to close The Goldsmith.

It’s been located within the ornate Kilmer Building on Lewis Street for the past 12 years.

The Goldsmith sells a wide variety of top-of-the-line pieces and specializes in doing custom design work right on site.

Mowry-McHugh says that over her more than 4 decades in business, she’s gotten to know many generations of the same families.

“Our community has really supported us so well. We would not be here without them. We are a part of everybody’s special occasions. We make pieces for anniversaries, baby presents, so we start at christening and go right through the 50th anniversary. So, it’s been a really fun run,” she says.

The Goldsmith also does repairs and appraisals, buys and sells estate jewelry and sells a limited amount of apparel and home decor items.

It’s currently running a Going Out of Business sale with discounts ranging from 40 to 70 percent.

Mowry-McHugh says she plans to remain open through Christmas, and is continuing to take custom orders, some of which will be completed after Christmas.