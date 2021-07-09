The Geneseo Airshow takes off Saturday and Sunday

GENESEO, NY- The Geneseo Airshow will put on a soaring performance July 10th and 11th including a F-22 Raptor Demo.

Tickets are sold by the carload so you only need to purchase one for the people inside your car attending with you.

You can purchase them at the gate or online prior to the event at Operation Thanks From Above Airshow | EventSprout.

The ticket consists of a 20′ x 20′ parking space leaving you room to bring chairs, blankets, coolers and enjoy from outside the car.

Before or after the show guests are welcome to leave their space and walk around to view the planes in the show, see the 1941 Display area, explore food vendors, the United States Airforce recruiting display, and the giftshop.

There is also camping available near the grounds that also includes a great view of the show, to learn more visit Airshow – National Warplane Museum.

