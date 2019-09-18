The Food Bank of the Southern Tier receives additional funds

BINGHAMTON N.Y -The Food Bank of the Southern Tier is taking a new approach to conquering hunger.

The Food Bank has received $32,000 in funding from the United Way of Broome County for its mobile food pantry program.

The effort distributed 740,000 meals to Broome County residents in 2018.

To better fight food insecurity, the Food Bank has reorganized its Community Service Model to expand the organization’s capacity, designating a point person to coordinate within their various programs.

Erica Miner will be the new Programs & Partnerships Coordinator for Broome and Tioga Counties.

With her new position, Miner feels knowing the community makes all the difference.

“If you’re going to build and sustain hunger free communities you need to be in those communities to make that happen to know their specific needs and services of that community,” says Miner.

In 2018, the Food Bank distributed 3.4 million meals in Broome County and another 788 thousand in Tioga County.

Miner says with the funding from the United Way and their new organizational model, they hope to reach even more people in need this year.