The Food Bank of the Southern Tier holds community food distribution

by: NC 34 Staff

TIOGA COUNTY – Tioga County residents in need of food at this time received some help today.

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier held a community food distribution today in the parking lot of the Owego Elementary School.

The distribution was for Tioga County residents only, and those wishing to participate needed to pre-register.

Hundreds of cars waited in a line that wrapped around the high school parking lot and behind the soccer field.

When their turn came along, volunteers donning masks and gloves loaded boxes of food into the cars’ trunks.

The items included dairy products, produce, and meat.

