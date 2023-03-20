BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse visited Seton Catholic Central today and celebrated with all of Broome County’s Catholic schools.

This morning in Seton’s gym, the bishop led an the observance of the Feast of Saint Joseph.

All four Broome County Catholic Schools attended the mass, including parents of students and community members.

A junior at Seton, Mary Redmore says that every school has at least one student contributing to the mass.

Whether they are reading scriptures, altar serving, or being Eucharistic ministers.

“This kind of shows the future of the school, the future of the faith and really where we’re all going. I think it’s really special. I remember being in Kindergarten, sixth grade, I remember coming here, seeing the mass, meeting all the upper classman and just feeling like I was apart of something so special.”

Bishop Lucia says that although he has conducted this mass several times before, this was the first time in which all four schools could participate.

As of yesterday, Christians surpassed the halfway point in the Lenten season.

Easter is now only 20 days away.