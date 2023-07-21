ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Members of the community are invited to enjoy an evening of jazz with the Music in the Glen summer concert series.

On July 22 at 4 p.m., The Eric Peters Jazz trio, featuring pianist Dave Solazzo and bassist Mike Solazzo, will perform at Glendale Park. They will be joined by world-renowned jazz vocalist and pianist, Dena Derose. The concert is free to all who want to attend, though donations are appreciated in order to pay the musicians. The show will be performed at shelter one.

Derose and Peters were raised in Binghamton and have many connections to the area. Peters spent many years in New York City crafting his drum skills while Derose currently teaches vocals and piano in Austria, though she visits the area occasionally. The Solazzos, who hail from Syracuse, are recognized as two of the top jazz players in New York.

The Music in the Glen series is organized by Rob Weinberger. A full concert schedule can be found on their Facebook, @glenmusic607.