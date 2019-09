ENDICOTT N.Y -Reinforcements are on the way to help battle fires in Endicott.

US Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced over $304,000 for the Village of Endicott Fire Department.

The funding will be used to hire two new firefighters.

The money was allocated through the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency’s SAFER Program.



The grant is used to hire and retain firefighters so that fire departments can remain staffed at all times.