BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Discovery Center is inviting children from across the community to come experience a day of joyful learning as they take part in a global play event.

Children and families are invited to come to the Discovery Center on September 30 to celebrate Our World: Worldwide Day of Play. The center is offering a pay-what-you-can admission in honor of the event to give every child the chance to explore, learn, and have fun.

“Play is a powerful experience that enriches people’s lives in museums, schools, homes, and beyond,” states Arthur G. Affleck, III, executive director of the Association of Children’s Museums. “ACM is pleased to partner with Nickelodeon on amplifying the importance of play on wellbeing and healthy brain development, and to make learning more effective and joyful for everyone. As children’s museums, we believe in the power of play, and we strive to nurture more play and playful learning everywhere we go.”

Our World: Worldwide Day of Play is part of Nickelodeon’s Our World global initiative to foster growth, happiness, and activity in children. The initiative aims to inspire kids and provide them with tools to activate their individual and collective agency. As the only hands-on children’s museum in the Southern Tier, the Discovery Center is a vital collaborator in the Our World: Worldwide Day of Play.

The Discovery Center is part of a network of more than 300 ACM member children’s museums who collectively reach millions of families in North America. It is also part of the more than 1,000 museums participating in Museums for All, a national access initiative that ACM manages.

The Discovery Center is located in Binghamton’s historic Ross Park. For more information, visit thediscoverycenter.org