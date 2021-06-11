The Dance Connection builds outdoor stage

MAINE, NY – A local dance studio will be getting a little sun as their end of year recital nears.

The Dance Connection has been working on a stage in the Town of Maine.

It’s called the “Maine Stage,” and will be an outdoor performance space for the community, starting with the studio’s end of year recitals on June 19th.

Only a few more things are left to do before the first show begins.



Owner of the Dance Connection, Ann Szymaniak, says they were able to raise about $25,000 for the project.

She hopes her dancers get inspired performing in nature.

“I feel awesome. I look at the sky and I look at the nature and the inspiration for the different things we can do here,” says Szymaniak.

Szymaniak says the stage isn’t just for her dancers.

She hopes to bring local dance studios together, and also have movie nights and musical performances.

The stage will be officially opened on July 10th.

If you want to donate to the project, you can send it to the Dance Connection.