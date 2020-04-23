The Crime Victims Assistance Center moves their annual homicide memorial wall online

BINGHAMTON, NY – During National Crime Victims Rights Week, an annual memorial is going from in-person to online.

Typically, the Crime Victims Assistance Center assembles a homicide memorial wall, filled with pictures to honor lives lost.

However, this year, the organization will be forced to pay homage in a different way.

Instead, C-VAC is putting together an online video with pictures of victims, which will run at 7 Thursday evening .

While watching, it’s also asking supporters to light a candle and reflect on the lives who have been taken and those still with us.

If you do participate, you’re encouraged to take a picture or video of the candle lighting, post it to social media, and tag C-VAC.