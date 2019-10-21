The County Executive Challenge puts high school students against each other to solve a community issue

BINGHAMTON NY – High schools students around the county will be pitted against each other to see who can best solve a problem in our area.

County Executive Jason Garnar is holding the County Executive Challenge for Change, a contest that involves all 13 school districts across the county.

Over the next 8 weeks, the student teams will come up with a creative presentation which they will then give to a board of judges on December 13th.

The goal is to come up with projects geared toward specific county departments.

Garnar says this is a great way for students to understand local government.

“So, it’s a way to get young people engaged in the community, it’s a way to get young people to understand a little bit more about what county government does, and it’s a way for some really meaningful projects to be able to happen throughout the community, says Garnar.

Among the departments to choose from are the Office for Aging, the Department of Public Works and the Mental Health Department.

Two winning teams will be granted $1500 to pursue their project in the spring of next year.