The Colonial gets ready to celebrate Christmas in July

BINGHAMTON, NY – Grab your Santa hat and head down to The Colonial for a bite to eat, and a flashback to colder days.

The restaurant is celebrating Christmas in July giving the community some holiday cheer amidst the hot summer season.

Throughout the month it will be covered in Christmas decorations and playing holiday tunes.

On the 24th of July, it will hold a Christmas Eve celebration with an ugly tee shirt contest.

Co-owner Jordan Rindgen says this month’s celebration has guests missing the winter time.

“Oh, they absolutely love it. It’s something fun for people to see, and it gives them a reason to come down here,” says Rindgen.

Among all the holiday festivities, the restaurant will also be taking donations to Toys for Tots to embrace the giving spirit, and help children in need.