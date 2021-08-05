The Cider Mill reopens

ENDICOTT, NY – Greater Binghamton knows that fall is right around the corner when the Cider Mill in Endicott reopens.

The Cider Mill reopened its doors this morning at 7.

Anyone can come in and stock up on their favorite donuts, cider and candy apples.

Due to COVID, visitors weren’t able to watch the donuts and cider being made in the back last year.

However, it’s up and running again so everyone is encouraged to come watch them being made.

Assistant Manager Brent Natzle says he knows the community is excited about the reopening.

“It marks the end of summer, the beginning of fall, hopefully school going back. This is what people enjoy, it’s a tradition every year and they just really enjoy coming out and watching the stuff be made. This is some of the only stuff you can get in the area,” says Natzle.

As we get closer to fall, the pumpkin patch, corn and other things will be available again as well.

The Cider Mill is open daily from 7 to 6.