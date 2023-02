SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Chicks are making a stop in Saratoga Springs for their World Tour 2023 with special guest Wild Rivers. The concert is set for August 6 at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC).

The Chicks are 13-time Grammy award winners. They are best known for the songs “Cowboy Take Me Away,” “Wide Open Spaces,” and “Not Ready to Make Nice.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, February 16 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Live Nation website.