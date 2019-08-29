The Boys and Girls Club of Western Broome to shut down

After 56 years in operation, the Boys and Girls Club of Western Broome is closing its doors and shutting down.

In a short statement released to the media this morning, Board President Bonnie Mandyck made the announcement.

The statement blamed unspecified recent events and financial difficulties.



Located at 1 Clubhouse Road in Endicott, near Union-Endicott High School, the club has operated as a family center, serving all ages.



Programs included youth athletics and adult fitness, aquatics, gymnastics and even boxing.



Today, members were visiting the club to clear out their lockers.



Others came to inquire about possible refunds for child care payments already made.