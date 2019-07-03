The Binghamton Police Exam will be held in September

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Those looking to serve the community as a police officer have an upcoming opportunity to do so. The Binghamton Police Department will be holding a police officer exam on Saturday September 14th.

BPD anticipates hiring new officers based on the results of the exam. Applications can be obtained from the Personnel Office on the fourth floor of Binghamton City Hall or online at join BPD.com

The application fee for the exam is $25 and is due to be filed with the Civil Service Commission by July 31st.