The Binghamton City School district receives prestigious recognition

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton City School District has received a prestigious recognition for its efforts to support parents of young children.

The district’s Parents and Children Together, or PACT, program has been named a Blue Ribbon Affiliate of the Parents as Teachers National Center.

Binghamton has been operating PACT since 1986.

It offers guidance to parents from conception until their kids enter kindergarten.

Five parent educators work thirty hours a week making weekly hour-long home visits to families, offering advice and encouragement.

The program is free and voluntary and open to any family living within the city school district.

Program Manager Mary Ellen Lollie was herself a client of the program back in 1987.

She says PACT meets parents where they are.

“It’s independent information. We listen to them, build on their strengths, and help them dream about what they want their child to look like at 5, at 10, at 21,” says Lollie.

The program typically serves over 100 families during a given school year.

The educators encourage parent/child interactions, offer routine screenings and connect families with other services available in the community.

PACT also provides development-centered education in areas such as discipline, sleep, health, learning and social and emotional development.

For more information, go to http://binghamtonschools.org and search PACT.