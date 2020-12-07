The Battle for the 22nd Congressional District

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV/NEXSTAR) — Watch The Battle for the 22nd District, focusing on the congressional race between incumbent Democrat Anthony Brindisi and Republican challenger Claudia Tenney. It is at 7:30 p.m. Monday Night.

We will hear from both candidates Monday night during the half-hour special.

On election night, Republican Claudia Tenney led by more than 28,000 votes. But her campaign immediately went to court asking a state supreme court justice to order all the boards of elections in the district to not open absentee ballots and scan them until representatives from her campaign could send people to the boards to observe and file objections. In her court filings, the Tenney campaign observed that that race would be decided by the absentee ballots.

The Brindisi campaign also filed motions, and both cases were consolidated before Justice Scott DelConte in Oswego.

During the vote count, both candidates objected to hundreds of ballots, but in court hearings examining those objections, it was learned the Oneida County Board of Elections kept track of candidate objections to ballots by putting ‘sticky notes” on those ballots. Those notes apparently did not make it to court when the ballots were transported to court.

Tuesday, December 1, the Chenango County Attorney notified the court that elections officials there had discovered 55 early voting ballots that had not yet been counted. The attorney told the court he had instructed the board of elections not to open the ballots and would await instruction from the court. There has been no response from the court on that matter.

The district covers all or parts of Madison, Oswego, Oneida, Herkimer, Cortland, Chenango, Broome, and Tioga counties.