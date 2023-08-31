WINDSOR, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Humane Society is getting ready to host their 14th Annual Claws and Paws Golf Tournament and fundraiser.

On September 10, golfers can join the shelter at Golden Oak Golf Course in Windsor for a tee time, lunch, raffles, and more in support of local animals in need.

The fee is $400 per group of four, and includes 18 holes of golf, a riding cart, gift bag, and lunch. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., with a 9 o’clock Shot Gun start. Tee hole sponsorship signs are also available for $100 and golf flag sponsorships are available for $50.

Those who are not interested in golfing but want to support the Humane Society at the event can do so by purchasing a lunch ticket for $30. Lunch will begin at approximately 1:30 p.m.

To register for the tournament, visit bchumanesoc.com.