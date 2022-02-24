BINGHAMTON, NY- It’s the return of the 54th annual St. Patrick’s Parade sponsored by the Hibernian Parade Committee.

It will feature Pipe bands, floats, community organizations and local dignitaries.

The team here at NewsChannel 34 is participating in the parade, and our very own Jim Ehmke is serving as the emcee.

Tomorrow and Saturday from 11 to 3 is the annual “Irish Day,” being held at the AOH Hall, 148 Main Street in Binghamton.

The 2 day event includes: dancers, traditional Irish food and vendors.

Parade Day is Saturday March 5th.

Kicking off Parade Day is the annual Mass celebration honoring the Glorious Apostle of Ireland, St. Patrick, and he deceased members of our organization.

It’s being held at St. Mary’s of the Assumption Church on Court Street beginning at 11:30 am.

Following the mass, the parade kicks off at 1:30, going down Court Street and ending at Arthur Street on Binghamton’s West Side.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be “No” post parade celebration at Seton High School.

The AOH men are holding their annual Pancake Breakfast at the Hibernian Hall at 148 Main Street, Binghamton, on March 20th.

There will be pancakes, sausage, home fries, French (Irish) toast, eggs, Irish Soda Bread, and Irish oatmeal will be served, donation is $10 at the door.