The 5th Annual LUMA Festival is ready to take over downtown Binghamton in September

This year’s LUMA Projection Arts Festival Looks to be bigger and better than ever before.

The 5th Annual LUMA Festival will take over downtown Binghamton September 6th and 7th. Normally the event has 4 feature performers, however this year all 4 feature artists from 2018 will return along with the addition of 2 new creators. Ouchhh and Grandson Creative and Freckled Sky are the new additions to this year’s lineup. LUMA Co-Founder Joshua Bernard says that while some of the faces may stay the same, it’s a completely different show.

“One of the things people don’t always realize is that the artists always try to out do themselves. So even if you think you’ve seen an artist before you haven’t seen the project they’re doing this year. Everything they do is 100 percent new, so even if you’ve seen the name you haven’t seen the piece.”

Freckled Sky’s feature The CHALLENGE will be the first show to take place in the Floyd L Maines Veterans Memorial Arena. Freckled Sky was featured on America’s Got Talent and developed the production for P!nk’s performance at the 2019 Brit Awards. Tickets for the CHALLENGE are $7 and available now at LUMAfestival.com