The 35th annual Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally is 2 weeks away

The 35th annual Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally is 2 weeks from today and you can still get in on the competition that started it all.

Spiedie Fest will take place August 2nd, 3rd and 4th with the annual spiedie cooking contest taking place at 1 o’clock on Sunday. Local contestants prepare their own special marinade, then bring their marinated meat, already skewered, to the festival to grill for judges provided by the local chefs association. Awards are given out in 4 categories, poultry, pork, lamb and beef or venison, plus a special recognition for best presentation. New this year, the first place finisher in each of the 4 meat categories will receive a gift set from Sam Lupo and Sons.

Plus, there will be a separate celebrity division composed of local TV and radio personalities. Yours truly will act as emcee. For registration information, go to SpiedieFest.com