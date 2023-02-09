(WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of nature and history. There are dozens of state parks throughout the Keystone State. State parks are full of natural beauty and are great for a day trip, to go for a hike, or to just get away for the day.

Here are the top 10 state parks in the state of Pennsylvania, based on travelers’ reviews on TripAdvisor.

10. Promised Land State Park

  • Address: 100 Lower Lake Rd, Greentown, PA 18426
  • Rating: 4.5 out of 5
  • Reviews 264
  • Website

9. Colton Point State Park

  • Address: 927 Colton Rd, Wellsboro, PA 16901
  • Rating: 4.5 out of 5
  • Reviews: 320
  • Website

8. Cherry Springs State Park

  • Address: 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport, PA 16915
  • Rating 4.5 out of 5
  • Reviews: 264
  • Website

7. Cook Forest State Park

  • Address: 113 River Road, Cooksburg, PA 16217
  • Rating: 4.5 out of 5
  • Reviews 301
  • Website

6. Hickory Run State Park

  • Address: 3613 State Route 534, White Haven, PA 18661-9712
  • Rating: 4.5 out of 5
  • Reviews: 429
  • Website

5. Leonard Harrison State Park

  • Address: 4797 Route 660, Wellsboro, PA 16901-7252
  • Rating: 4.5 out of 5
  • Reviews: 655
  • Website

4. Ohiopyle State Park

  • Address: Dinner Bell Rd, Ohiopyle, PA 15470-1029
  • Rating: 4.5 out of 5.
  • Reviews: 765
  • Website

3. Point State Park

  • Address: 601 Commonwealth Pl Bldg A, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
  • Rating: 4.5 out of 5
  • Reviews: 937
  • Website

2. Ricketts Glen State Park

  • Address: 695 State Route 487, Benton, PA 17814-7505
  • Rating: 5 out of 5
  • Reviews: 848
  • Website

1. Kinzua Bridge State Park

  • Address: 296 Viaduct Rd, Kane, PA 16735, Mount Jewett, PA 16740
  • Rating: 5 out of 5
  • Reviews: 667
  • Website.