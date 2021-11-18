Thanksgiving dinner seem a little more expensive? You’re not alone

NEW YORK – If you thought your turkey, potatoes and everything else for Thursday’s meal seemed a little pricier than last year, you’re not alone.

New York’s Farm Bureau’s 2021 Market Basket Survey showed a traditional Thanksgiving dinner saw a slight increase in price from last year.

The total average price of the meal, with a 16 pound turkey and other common side dishes, was estimated to be $52.59, a 1.7% increase from last year.

The survey found that turkeys in New York State average about $1.46 per pound, about 5 cents over last year’s price.

Pumpkin pie mix, fresh cranberries and veggie trays also were a bit more expensive, with sweet potatoes seeing the most dramatic increase.

Why the increase? Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is still suffering from supply and demand issues.

Market Basket Survey Comparison2021 Average Price2020 Average Price
Frozen, Self-Basting Turkey 16 lb.$23.28$22.56
Herb-seasoned cube stuffing 14oz.$2.29$2.84
Enriched Brown & Serve Rolls 12 oz./12 per pkg.$3.05$3.09
Gallon of Whole Milk$3.42$3.40
Frozen Green Peas 16oz. pkg.$1.34$1.34
Libby’s Pumpkin Pie Mix 30oz. can$3.69$3.38
9 in. frozen pie shell$2.89$2.75
Whipping Cream ½ pint carton$2.00$1.77
Carrot/Celery Veggie Tray$.99$.87
Sweet Potatoes 3 lb.$3.19$3.72
Package of Fresh Cranberries$3.00$2.90
Miscellaneous Ingredients$3.45$3.09
Classic Thanksgiving Total$52.59$51.71
   
Half Bone-in Ham, 4 lbs.$9.89$10.52
Russet Potatoes, 5 lb. bag$3.35$3.28
Frozen Green Beans, 16 oz. pkg$1.48$1.28
Expanded Dinner Total Price$67.31$66.79

