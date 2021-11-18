Thanksgiving dinner seem a little more expensive? You’re not alone

NEW YORK – If you thought your turkey, potatoes and everything else for Thursday’s meal seemed a little pricier than last year, you’re not alone.

New York’s Farm Bureau’s 2021 Market Basket Survey showed a traditional Thanksgiving dinner saw a slight increase in price from last year.

The total average price of the meal, with a 16 pound turkey and other common side dishes, was estimated to be $52.59, a 1.7% increase from last year.

The survey found that turkeys in New York State average about $1.46 per pound, about 5 cents over last year’s price.

Pumpkin pie mix, fresh cranberries and veggie trays also were a bit more expensive, with sweet potatoes seeing the most dramatic increase.

Why the increase? Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is still suffering from supply and demand issues.