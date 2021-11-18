Thanksgiving dinner seem a little more expensive? You’re not alone

NEW YORK – If you thought your turkey, potatoes and everything else for Thursday’s meal seemed a little pricier than last year, you’re not alone.
New York’s Farm Bureau’s 2021 Market Basket Survey showed a traditional Thanksgiving dinner saw a slight increase in price from last year.
The total average price of the meal, with a 16 pound turkey and other common side dishes, was estimated to be $52.59, a 1.7% increase from last year.
The survey found that turkeys in New York State average about $1.46 per pound, about 5 cents over last year’s price.
Pumpkin pie mix, fresh cranberries and veggie trays also were a bit more expensive, with sweet potatoes seeing the most dramatic increase.
Why the increase? Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is still suffering from supply and demand issues.
|Market Basket Survey Comparison
|2021 Average Price
|2020 Average Price
|Frozen, Self-Basting Turkey 16 lb.
|$23.28
|$22.56
|Herb-seasoned cube stuffing 14oz.
|$2.29
|$2.84
|Enriched Brown & Serve Rolls 12 oz./12 per pkg.
|$3.05
|$3.09
|Gallon of Whole Milk
|$3.42
|$3.40
|Frozen Green Peas 16oz. pkg.
|$1.34
|$1.34
|Libby’s Pumpkin Pie Mix 30oz. can
|$3.69
|$3.38
|9 in. frozen pie shell
|$2.89
|$2.75
|Whipping Cream ½ pint carton
|$2.00
|$1.77
|Carrot/Celery Veggie Tray
|$.99
|$.87
|Sweet Potatoes 3 lb.
|$3.19
|$3.72
|Package of Fresh Cranberries
|$3.00
|$2.90
|Miscellaneous Ingredients
|$3.45
|$3.09
|Classic Thanksgiving Total
|$52.59
|$51.71
|Half Bone-in Ham, 4 lbs.
|$9.89
|$10.52
|Russet Potatoes, 5 lb. bag
|$3.35
|$3.28
|Frozen Green Beans, 16 oz. pkg
|$1.48
|$1.28
|Expanded Dinner Total Price
|$67.31
|$66.79