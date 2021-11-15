Thanks4Giving Turkey Drive kicks off with large goal

BINGHAMTON, NY – An effort to collect thousands of frozen turkeys to feed the less-fortunate got underway this morning.

The annual Thanks4Giving Turkey Drive, organized by Catholic Charities of Broome County, got off to a good start.

100 frozen birds had been donated before noon, with 60 of them coming in a large gift from ServPro.

The camper will be set up outside of the Vestal Walmart each day from 8 A-M to 7 P-M through Friday.

The goal is 3,000 turkeysfor holiday baskets and church dinners.

Catholic Charities is also accepting donations of traditional sides such as stuffing, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce.

“This year, we’re hoping for some gift cards for families, even just a family of one, who maybe just want to buy a turkey breast, maybe they don’t want to cook a full meal, or maybe they don’t like turkey. We’re happy to take any kind of donations and anything is appreciated,” says Friebel.

Friebel says some groups and businesses that traditional donate lots of turkeys may need to hunt around this year due to supply chain issues.

But she says those seeking to give just a bird or two should have no difficulty finding them.