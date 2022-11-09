VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An annual holiday turkey drive is expanding as the need in our community continues to grow.

The Thanks4Giving Food Drive returns to the parking lot outside of the Vestal Walmart next week.

Once again, Catholic Charities staff along with iHeart Media radio personality Scott Stabbert will be in a camper collecting donations of frozen turkeys with all of the trimmings for a

Thanksgiving meal for nearly 10,000 people in need.

Almost 3,000 families have signed up for holiday baskets and 21 local organizations that put on holiday meals have requested turkeys as well.

The drive has set a goal this year is 3,700 birds, 200 more than last year.

Catholic Charities Executive Director Lori Accardi says the area is facing a homelessness crisis.

“It is to a degree that I’ve never seen in my time here, which has been a long time, I won’t say how many years. But, we have not only homeless individuals but we have homeless families being put up in local hotels. I’m told the local hotels are getting full, and that the shelters are often times full and that there aren’t places for people to go.”

The camper, provided by Wilkins RV, will be in front of Walmart next Monday through Friday, collecting the turkeys in a freezer truck donated by Willow Run Foods.

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield announced a $5,000 grant to help the drive purchase turkeys or other items.

Accardi also thanked the many businesses and first responders who contribute greatly to the campaign each year.

And she says local Boy Scouts assist with assembling and distributing the holiday baskets.