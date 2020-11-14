Thanks 4 Giving turkey drive begins Monday

BINGHAMTON – In preparation for Thanksgiving, one local non-profit is hosting a drive to make sure everyone gets to gobble up some turkey.

Catholic Charities of Broome County is hosting its Thanks 4 Giving Turkey Drive starting next week from the parking lot at the Vestal Walmart.

The drive is looking for turkeys, non-perishable food items, and monetary donations.

This year, because of the virus, donors will be able to drop off their items in a bin outside the truck.

Director of Development and Communications and Marketing Sabrina Henriques says she hopes to see many contributions.

“Let’s flood our timelines. Let’s flood our family’s timelines. Our friends, our neighbors, our students, fellow students, let’s put smiles out there. We’ve been through so much. It would be so great to see those smiles, and also to give back as well,” she said.

The drive will begin at 8:00 AM on Monday, and will run each day according to donations for the rest of the week.

It served 41,000 people, and spread 600,000 meals last year.

It hopes to raise 3,500 turkeys to hungry families this year.