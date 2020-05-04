Thank You Heroes parade passes through Binghamton and Johnson City

BINGHAMTON, NY – An anti-war group is celebrating those on the front lines by thanking healthcare professionals, grocery store workers and others performing essential duties.

About 20 cars lined up in the parking lot of NYSEG Stadium on Friday to form a Thank You For Your Service parade.

The caravan processed through Binghamton and Johnson City, waving signs and honking horns as they passed hospitals, nursing homes and supermarkets.

Broome County Peace Action President Jim Clune says it’s imperative to understand that we are all in this together.

“We want to say that that ‘Thank You for Your Service’ is something that we should be saying to each other all of the time, for all the things that we do for each other, because all of that will help. If we do it right, it will keep all of us healthy. It will make all of us stronger. It might even help bring us together in ways that we haven’t been together before,” says Clune.

Clune says he wants frontline workers to know that they are doing an amazing job.