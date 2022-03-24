BINGHAMTON, NY- A local all star team is getting ready to head to Orlando, Florida next month.

Top Flight All Stars consists of 19 athletes all ranging from ages 11 to 15.

It is also made up of about 10 different school districts.

Top Flight All Stars is the first local team that will be heading to the Youth All Star Worlds event.

Head Coach, Sami Wyatt, says last year the team was at prep level, now they’re up to elite so the routine is 30 seconds longer and includes harder skills.

I’m so proud of them. It’s such a huge accomplishment just to be going and that’s our goal is to just go and have fun and hit a clean routine and whatever happens, happens,” says Wyatt.

Prelims for the Youth All Star Worlds Competition takes place April 21st.



Finals will be the following day.

Wyatt adds that on April 9th, T-F-A is hosting an open gym for anyone interested in trying out next season, and you’ll get a sneak peak at their worlds routine.

It is from 11:30 to 1.

To learn more about the team, visit topflight607.com.