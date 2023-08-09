BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Theatre-goers got the chance to Test Drive Their Seats at Broadway in Binghamton’s annual open house event.

The Test drive event invites patrons to the Forum Theatre downtown to get rundown of this year’s shows, and to view available season tickets. Season ticket holders from the previous year are given the same seats, unless they have a desire to change. Tina Niles from Broadway in Binghamton says that the aisle seats are definitely the most popular. But, she says that since the Forum is relatively small, seating 1,500 people, there isn’t a bad seat in the house.

“People have never been to the forum, this is a great opportunity to come down and check it out. Take a look at the different seats that we do have. Even if you’re not interested in buying season tickets right now, it still gives you an opportunity to see our beautiful theatre, what different seats, areas are available for season tickets, or if you’re going to buy a single ticket later on,” said Niles.

This year’s M&T Bank Broadway Season kicks off in November with Pretty Woman the Musical, followed by Hairspray in January, Little Women in March, the 50th anniversary of Jesus Christ Superstar in April, and closing the season off with Shrek the Musical.

Season tickets start as low as $205. Visit broadwayinbinghamton.com.