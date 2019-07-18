Tessa Victoria scheduled to perform at the Spiedie Fest (web preview)

Tessa Victoria was visiting with NewsChannel 34’s Eoin Gallagher today to sing a couple songs and discuss her upcoming performance at the Spiedie Fest.

Tessa was born and raised in Binghamton and later moved to Nashville where she started her career as an artist. She just finished recording a full length album at Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studios, which is scheduled for release this August. Tessa has also recently played at CMA Fest 2019 on the famous Hard Rock stage.

Listen to more of Tessa Victoria’s music on SoundCloud. She also has a website, tessavictoriamusic.com or you can follow her on instagram @tessavictoriamusic