Tessa Dzuba sings in memorial of Phatar Thomas

Tessa Dzuba sings in memorial for Phatar Thomas, of Johnson City who recently passed away from cancer.

It would have been his birthday on Thursday, November 22nd. Tessa’s mom, Tess Dzuba was inspired by Phatar while working at Mercy House, in Binghamton where Phatar was recently a patient.

Dzuba was often motivated by the courage of the 12 year-old boy who after many misdiagnoses, discovered he had cancer and only six months to live.

“He had a way of bringing people together with his brutal honesty and vulnerability. He had no problem yelling at Jesus in the chapel because he was angry that he was dying, or looking you straight in the eye and saying I love you. He taught us to listen, to connect and showed us that that is what life is really all about.” Tessa Dzuba says.

Phatar was funny, smart, stubborn, and sometimes scared but most of all he was real. He touched the hearts and changed the lives of everyone around him.

This is Phatar’s story.