BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Changing retail habits and a major change at home is leading a Binghamton business owner to transition from brick and mortar to online only.

Tesorina Boutique on Chenango Street in downtown Binghamton is closing its storefront after Saturday March 18th.

The women’s clothing store was opened in 2017 by Binghamton Business Plan Competition winner Desiree McCormick.

McCormick says the boutique specializes in small batch, unique styles for women of all shapes and ages.

Tesorina also sells accessories, beauty products and home goods.

McCormick says that since the pandemic, foot traffic has been down while online sales have picked up.

Plus, she and her husband are expecting a baby at the end of next month so she’d rather work form home.

“I’m absolutely going to miss being downtown, having a storefront, being able to engage with our customers. We’ve been here for almost 6 years and it is quite emotional. I do truly love this place. I’m going to be very sad, but we’ll still be doing pop-ups and vendor events so you’ll still be able to see us around.”

McCormick says everything, including sale items, is currently 30% off.

She plans to roll out her Spring collection online at tesorinaboutique.com.

McCormick says the store also has a very active Instagram account featuring pictures of all new arrivals and sale items.