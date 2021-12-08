BINGHAMTON, NY – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is calling on Governor Hochul to rescind her vaccine mandate for medical workers to help alleviate what she calls a massive nursing shortage.

Republican Tenney wrote a letter to Democrat Hochul asking her to end the requirement that all healthcare workers get vaccinated.

Tenney says the mandate has worsened staff shortages that have lead some hospitals to postpone elective procedures and other preventative care.

Plus, the Congresswoman says getting the vaccine is no guarantee that you won’t catch the virus.

“We have countries that have sometimes a 80% or 90% vaccination rate but are now in lockdown because people who have been vaccinated are getting the virus, including people in my own family who have been double vaxxed who are still getting COVID,” says Tenney.

Tenney, who also opposes President Biden’s proposed vaccine mandate for all businesses with 100 or more employees, says the healthcare mandate has turned healthcare heroes into villains and fails to recognize their efforts and sacrifices for the nearly a year during which there was no vaccine available.