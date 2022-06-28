WASHINGTON, DC (WIVT/WBGH) – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney recently joined colleagues in sending a letter to President Biden urging him to reverse his decision to waive tariffs on solar panels potentially manufactured with Chinese-produced components, said her spokesperson.

About a month ago, the Biden Administration announced that it would waive tariffs on solar panels made in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. The announcement was made in the middle of a U.S. Department of Commerce investigation on whether or not these solar panels are made with components produced from forced labor by Uyghurs and other minority groups in China.

Tenney and other lawmakers wrote the following:

“Once again, President Biden is projecting weakness on the international stage. Unfortunately, refusing to stand up to China and its malign activities will hurt our domestic manufacturers the most. I urge the Administration, in the strongest of terms, to reconsider and reverse this decision immediately,” said Tenney.

“Your decision to provide amnesty for China to violate our trade law penalizes American workers and our domestic solar manufacturing industry, which is harmed by China’s non-market subsidization of the solar supply chain, intellectual property theft, inhumane forced labor practices, and environmental abuses,” the lawmakers wrote in part.