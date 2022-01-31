NEW YORK STATE – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is running for election to a different House seat now that Democrats in Albany have released a redistricting map that would have put her home in another district.

Tenney announced today that she plans to run in New York’s 23rd Congressional District, a seat currently held by Republican Tom Reed who is not running for re-election.

Under the proposed map, the 23rd would expand to the east, encompassing all of Tioga, northern Broome, southern Cortland and western Chenango Counties.

Tenney’s current district, the 22nd, has been shifted west to include the Syracuse and Ithaca areas, but not

Oneida County where she makes her home in New Hartford.

Tenney says she very familiar with Broome, Cortland and Chenango Counties, having represented large portions of them during both of her stints in Congress.

“They’ve displaced just about every Republican out of their home, most of their district has been moved away from where their home is. As everyone should know, in redistricting, you don’t have to live in the district until you actually are elected to the district,” says Tenney.

And her family’s publishing business is located in Chenango.

Meanwhile, the Democrats would add the urban core of Greater Binghamton and eastern Broome County to the 19th district which is currently represented by Democrat Antonio Delgado.