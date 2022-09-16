WASHINGTON, DC (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, NY-22 Congresswoman Claudia Tenney received the “Guardian of Small Business” Award from the National Federation of Independent Business for her efforts to support America’s small businesses.

The National Federation of Independent Business advocates on behalf of small and independent businesses across the U.S. “The ‘Guardian of Small Business’ Award is the organization’s most prestigious legislative award and is presented to lawmakers who consistently vote with small businesses on key issues.”

“It’s my honor to receive the ‘Guardian of Small Business’ award from the National Federation of Independent Business,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “As a longtime small business owner and member of NFIB for nearly 30 years, I am committed to giving a voice to America’s small business owners in Congress. 94% of workers in New York’s 22nd District are employed by a small business, which truly are the backbone of our local and state economies. Thank you to NFIB for your tenacious advocacy on behalf of small businesses!”