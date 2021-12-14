WASHINGTON DC – Governor Hochul’s mask mandate went into effect for New York State yesterday, prompting responses from some local officials.

Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney outright opposes the measure.

“Governor Kathy Hochul’s statewide indoor mask mandate is a knee-jerk reaction that failed to take the experiences or input of Upstate communities into account before being implemented. The overreaching requirement places a tremendous burden on our small businesses and local governments, who are now responsible for enforcement. I am urging our local officials to hold their ground and reject this mandate,” says Tenney.

In regards to the vaccine, Tenney says she is vaccinated and encourages everyone who would like one to get one.

However, she is against forcing people to get the shots due to their job or other circumstances.

“While those who want a vaccine can receive it, no New Yorker should ever be coerced into doing so. No American ever should be fired for failing to comply with the ever-changing edicts from Washington or Albany. And no small business should be fined or worse for failing to follow whatever the Governor’s latest draconian rule may be,” says Tenney.

Hochul’s mandate is in effect through January 15, when it will be re-evaluated.