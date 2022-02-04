BINGHAMTON, NY – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is praising a State Trooper who saved the life of a 2 year-old who was choking.

Tenney gave special recognition on the House floor to Trooper David Draudt.

Back on November 29th, Draudt responded to a home in the Town of Union where a small boy was choking on a pancake.

Draudt was able to perform life saving back blows in order to clear the airway, allowing the child to take a few breaths.

Tenney says police officers work for a cause not applause.

“Trooper Draudt didn’t lace up his boots that morning intent on saving a life, but that is exactly what he did. Law enforcement officers do not have the opportunity of choosing who or what or where they encounter each day. They rely on their training and their knowledge and their experiences to respond with honor, courage and integrity and, of course, compassion to whatever situation may arise,” says Tenney.

State Police released the bodycam footage of the rescue.

Draudt said he was happy to have been at the right place at the right time.