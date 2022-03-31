BINGHAMTON, NY – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is announcing free home COVID testing kits for non-profits and local governments who need them.

Tenney says she has the kits at her Binghamton and Utica District offices.

The tests are in a limited supply from New York State specifically for non-profits and local governments who work with vulnerable populations in need of tests.

If you are or your organization is eligible or interested, contact the office nearest you to schedule a pickup time.

The Binghamton office can be reached at 607-242-0200, Uticia at 315-732-0713.