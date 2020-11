Republican Claudia Tenney’s lead over Democrat Anthony Brindisi is down to just 339 votes now that the final county has opened its absentees.

Chenango County, which was the victim of a cyber attack last month, opened its ballots today.

Brindisi received 3,242 absentee votes to Tenney’s 1,428.

But the drama does not end there.

There are still hundreds of disputed ballots that a judge in Oswego County will need to rule on.