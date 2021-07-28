Tenney fights to keep Bainbridge VA clinic

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is once again stepping up to try to protect a veterans clinic in Bainbridge that the V-A is threatening to close again.

Tenney has written a letter to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs asking him to reconsider any decision to close the Community Based Outpatient Clinic.

Tenney says it currently serves 3600 veterans.

This isn’t the first time the V-A has sought to relocate the operation.

It previously wanted to move it to Oneonta, saying that would be a more central location for the region with access to mass transit.

Tenney’s predecessor Anthony Brindisi successfully forestalled the previous effort by passing legislation requiring the V-A to conduct a market needs assessment before making the change.