Tenney currently leads Brindisi by 29 votes

WASHINGTON, DC – As of yesterday, Tenney had a 29 vote lead in her effort to win back her old seat from Brindisi.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright spoke with both candidates today.

They each hope that the contest ends soon.

{Congressman Anthony Brindisi, D/NY} We want the voices of the people to be heard

New York’s 22nd Congressional District is the last congressional race in the country still waiting for a legal outcome.

{Congressman Anthony Brindisi, D/NY} What I’m focused on right now is really the challenged ballots that are out there before the court.

Incumbent Anthony Brindisi is fighting to make sure nearly 25-hundred previously rejected ballots are included in the final count.

{Congressman Anthony Brindisi, D/NY} yes, there were errors made at the board of elections but that should not negate someone’s ballot.

The court proceedings have carried on for months leaving the district without representation as work gets underway in the new session of Congress.

{Congressman Anthony Brindisi, D/NY} hopefully this process can move forward quickly so we can send someone back.

But his pursuit to retain control of the seat – must come from behind… as Republican challenger Claudia Tenney is currently leading by 29 votes.

{Claudia Tenney, NY 22nd Republican Challenger} we agree to having every legal vote counted

but Tenney argues Brindisi is trying to stretch the law too far.

{Claudia Tenney, NY 22nd Republican Challenger} I think that what they’re trying to do is – re-create new law by allowing people who aren’t registered to vote for example, to have their votes counted.

Tenney says it could be months before there’s an outcome.

{Claudia Tenney, NY 22nd Republican Challenger} hope a resolution happens very quickly so that we can get back to representation

In the meantime – both candidates say there is staff in the DC office to assist constituents.